It’s 2018 and we’re finally seeing traces of Q-Tip’s upcoming album, The Last Zulu.

While you were fawning over Idris Elba’s engagement or Black Star’s new album, the legendary artist shared bits of his collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on his Beats 1 Abstract Radio show Friday (Feb. 9).

The two tackle a synthesized beat with lyrics to match. While this track was sprung on fans, the song was long overdue.

As XXL points out, Tip was looking to release “What U 2 Want” back in 2013. The gem lived in Tip’s hard drive until Friday. There’s no telling when we’ll be able to hear the whole song, but we can at least hit rewind a few times on Abstract Radio. The Last Zulu is bound to give fans plenty to digest. Last year, 2 Chainz shared how he got to work with the legend.

“I went over to Q-Tip’s and let him hear the Statik records ’cause I want him to be more of like a curator of my next project,” he told Ebro In The Morning. “I just respect what he has done.”

In addition to the Kendrick feature, Q-Tip proved to be overly generous, as he showcases his talents with by dropping a cover of Elton John’s “Don’t Go Breaking My heart.” With these two new takes, it can be assumed that fans are anxious to see the direction and final result of Q-Tip’s latest project.

Want U 2 Want” appears at the 1:42:00 mark of the episode and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” appears at 1:59:00. Listen to the episode here.