A Jeweler Accuses Quavo Of Assault And Robbery At Grammy After Party

Rapper Quavo may have to explain himself to police. According to TMZ, the Gwinnett County, GA. rapper allegedly got into a physical altercation with a well-known jeweler while attending a Grammy afterparty on Sunday (Jan. 28).

According to TMZ, a fight broke out between Eric the Jeweler and Quavo at N.Y.C.’s 10ak club, after the two discussed money that Quavo allegedly owed Eric.

TMZ also reports that Eric told police that he was jumped by Quavo and another man from Quavo’s entourage, leaving Eric with minor injuries on his face, and his $30,000 chain missing.