Quincy Jones Issues An Apology For His Unfiltered Interviews

Quincy Jones created mayhem on the Internet in Jan. 2018 after he spilled major industry secrets about Michael Jackson, The Beatles, and Marvin Gaye in two recent interviews he did with GQ and Vulture. While Jones’ countless stories left many in awe, he also managed to piss off a handful of people too. As a result, the 84-year-old star issued an apology for his unfiltered commentary in a formal statement on his Facebook page on Feb. 22.

In the apology letter, Jones stated that his six daughters pulled him aside for an “family intervention” where they confronted him about his recent interviews. “I have LEARNED MY LESSON,” he wrote. “Let me tell you, I’m so grateful for my daughters because their aren’t scared to stand up to their daddy.”

In the meat of his apology, Jones suggested that his previous accounts of events that have happened over the course of his career may have been warranted by his recent sobriety. “When you’ve been fortunate enough to have live such a long & crazy life (& you’ve recently stopped drinking – three years ago!), certain details about specific events (which do NOT paint the full picture of my intentions nor experiences) come flooding back all at once,” he continued.

He concluded his note by addressing his friends and family whom he may ave offended. “It’s apparent that “word vomit” & bad-mouthing is inexcusable,” he added. “I am sorry to anyone whom my words offended, and I am especially sorry to my friends who are still here with me and those who aren’t.”

Read the full apology letter below.