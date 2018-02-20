R. Kelly Evicted From Two Of His Atlanta Homes

In December, two of R. Kelly’s homes in the Atlanta area were robbed, allegedly by a disgruntled former “associate” of the singer’s. Now, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, it seems as if those homes are causing Kelly more trouble: He’s been evicted from both of them.

Located just two miles apart from one another, Kelly was paying $3,000 per month at one of the houses and $11,542 at another. Court documents obtained by theAJC showed that Kelly was overdue more than $31,000 in rent payments.

A spokesperson for Kelly told the paper that the singer had “no comment at this time” about the situation. Neither of these Atlanta-area houses were the one Kelly was accused of holding 19-year-old Joycelyn Savage in against her will, as reported in last year’s Buzzfeed exposé about an alleged “cult” of women living in different properties owned by Kelly.

In October, former Dallas radio DJ Kitti Jones spoke out against Kelly, alleging that she had formerly been in an abusive relationship with Kelly which was similar to those described in the Buzzfeed story.

This article was originally published on SPIN.