Rae Sremmurd Unveils ‘Sremmlife x ESPN’ Campaign

“T’d Up” in an ESPN promo video for an NBA match between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics earlier this month, Rae Sremmurd and ESPN return with a new partnership titled SremmLife x ESPN.

The new series is described as “NBA Life from the minds of Rae Sremmurd,” where the duo will discuss the NBA season’s biggest matchups and happenings in a series of video shorts from their Los Angeles home. In the teaser video, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi share their pick for the upcoming NBA Finals and argue that, since the release SremmLife 3 is fast approaching, it’s only right that the Golden State Warriors walk away with their third championship ring.

The video also shows the “Splash Brothers” rewatching game highlights and offering their own animated commentary as SremmLife 3 cuts “Perplexing Pegasus” and “T’d Up” play in the background. Rae Sremmurd has yet to announce an official release date for their upcoming album but Swae Lee did reveal the album is “triple disc” featuring a record from the group as well as the brothers’ solo efforts.

Watch the teaser video for the Rae Sremmurd x ESPN campaign below.

The story was originally posted to Billboard.