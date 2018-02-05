Rae Sremmurd have been hyping up the release of the third installment of their SremmLife album series for quite some time. After Mike Will Made-It confirmed their next album would also include Swae Lee and Jxmmi’s respective solo albums (Swaecation & Jxmtroduction), there have been mixed reviews about the project as a whole, but all of that noise went out the window when they dropped off the first banger off SR3MM during Super Bowl weekend.

READ: Rae Sremmurd’s Next Album Will Reportedly Be A ‘Triple Disc’ Set

On the night before Super Bowl 52 in Minnesota, Rae Sremmurd hit the stage for Verizon’s Super Bowl Live to turn downtown Minneapolis’ Nicollet Mall upside down. During their set, the Ear Drummers rappers debuted their first single off SremmLife 3 called “T’d Up.” Swae Lee serves up his usual enticing verse while Jxmmi goes off on the mic with his slick bars.

There’s no confirmation on when the mega-album will drop but according to Willy The CEO, it’ll arrived sooner than we think, and the new waves are specifically for the fans.

SR3MMSEASON STARTING THIS WEEK . ITS TIME TO START GIVING YALL THESE NEW WAVES TO VIBE TO. WE APPRECIATE THE PATIENCE & SUPPORT, SREMMLIFE ‼️ - WILLY DA CEO — Mike WiLL Made It (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) February 4, 2018

Listen to Rae Sremmurd’s new single “T’d Up” and watch them debut it during Super Bowl weekend below.