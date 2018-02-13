Rookie Rapper Rahnell Says “F**k It” And Laughs At Haters

Outside of rapper/actor, Bow Wow repping, and Harlem’s own, Cam’ron making rounds through Columbus, Ohio, the city isn’t known for much hip-hop. Well, Columbus native and Riveting Entertainment MC, Rahnell is looking to change all of that.

The slick rhymer delivers the new visuals to his soul-tugging and smoothed-out jam dubbed, “Fuck It” featuring AD. With Arrad behind the camera lens, ‘Nell and AD chill in front of a ’64 while throwing slick witticism on a variety of topics such as standing firm, getting money and moving on from lost relationships.

“Always stand behind the shit that you define/If you a real nigga, you ain’t gotta say it every time/’Cause your actions don’t need no help/They gon’ speak for their self,” raps ‘Nell.

The second verse is equally captivating as AD murders the beat.

“We ain’t with the small talk, only language big dividends/I was taught to stand my ground, and it’s still fuck George Zimmerman/Everybody gangsta, off the ‘Gram they so feminine/No sleep in the lab, on my grind, here from 10-10,” raps AD.

Rahnell has been hustling for a while. It was after the unfortunate murder of his brother that the rookie rapper decided to get serious about his promising rap career. And it looks to paying off. However, if we were to ask him, we’re sure that he’d admit that he’s come a long way, but still got so far to go.

“Fuck It” comes from ‘Nell’s self-titled EP, which you can stream below.

