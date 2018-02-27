Rapper YoungBoy Faces Court on Kidnapping, Assault Charges

Authorities say rapper YoungBoy’s Florida arrest stems from kidnapping and weapons charges filed in Georgia.

The Leon County Sheriff’s arrest affidavit shows Kentrell DeSean Gaulden was arrested at a Hampton Inn & Suites in Tallahassee over the weekend on a Waycross, Georgia, warrant for aggravated assault with a weapon and kidnapping.

Gaulden appeared in court Monday and faces extradition. Jail records stated his age as 19, but the affidavit says he is 18 years old.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Arrested on Kidnapping Warrant in Florida: Report

The Louisiana rapper is known by his nickname YoungBoy Never Broke Again. His songs “Outside Today” and “No Smoke” have appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Gaulden was arrested in a drive-by shooting in 2016. A Louisiana judge ordered three years of active supervised probation in August.

Update From Billboard:

After being arrested on Saturday (Feb. 24) in Tallahassee, FL. for charges of allegedly committing assault and kidnapping, YoungBoy Never Broke Again was transferred to Ware County Jail in Georgia and is being held without bail, reports TMZ.

Billboard obtained county records that can confirm YoungBoy’s custody and charges, which include two felonies, notably kidnapping and aggravated assault (Family violence). On Saturday, YoungBoy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was arrested after allegedly attacking his girlfriend, Jania Jackson. Hotel footage of the alleged altercation surfaced online and reportedly shows the 18-year-old rapper throwing Jackson down to the ground.

After news of his arrest found its way online, Jackson spoke out on the alleged incident and characterized their tussle as “just playing around.” In regards to the subject of kidnapping, Jackson scoffed at the allegation and said, “Kidnapped? Fuck no. Has he ever put his hands on me? Fuck no.”

Billboard reached to Ware County Sheriff’s office for comment, as well as YoungBoy’s representatives. —Carl Lamarre

This story was first posted to Billboard.