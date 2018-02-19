Rapsody Releases Gripping New Video For “Chrome (Like Ooh)”

Rapsody didn’t bring home a Grammy for her sagacious Laila’s Wisdom album, but the North Carolina MC still goodies in the bag.

Today (Feb. 19), one of the standout tracks, “Chrome (Like Ooh),” from Laila’s Wisdom gets a brand new video treatment. The Chad Tennies and Mac Grant-directed video follows a group of young men who get into a shootout.

“Boys on the block told boys on the spot/You gotta a shot youngin’, you ain’t gotta get shot/Dangerous to measure a man by the size of his cock/I was told to measure a King by the size of his flock/Who your leader and where y’all going? My army big enough carry a boeing,” raps the Jamla Records MC

This video follow the rapper’s “Sassy” video, also from Laila’s Wisdom.

