More details concerning ex-NBA player, Rasual Butler and R&B singer Leah LaBelle’s fatal car crash are coming to light. Authorities recently discovered surveillance footage from a nearby home that recorded audio of the entire crash.

The car accident was so big that, the surveillance cam managed to pick up the whole impact. The audio is only a couple of second long, but listeners can hear the tires screeching before a loud bang. Judging by the recording, it sounds like Butler – who was behind the wheel at the time of the incident – attempted to slammed on the brakes to avoid the collision, but was unable to get control of the car in time.

As previously reported, Butler was driving his Range Rover at a very high speed around 2:30am on Jan. 31. He reportedly lost control of the vehicle, striking several parking meters, before the car flipped several times into a wall. Butler was 38 and LaBelle was 31.

Since their sudden passing, a number of athletes and hip-hop artists, including Kobe Bryant, Pharrell Williams, and Ice Cube, have posted tributes in honor of the late couple.

Rest in Peace. You can watch footage and listen to audio of the crash in the video below, courtesy of TMZ.