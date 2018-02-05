Raven-Symoné is under fire for sharing sentiments about a host of prolific rappers, and how they’ve obtained their success.

The Disney star shared a post of MCs such as JAY-Z, T.I., and Diddy toasting during the 2018 Roc Nation Brunch in NYC.

“A group of so-called ‘successful’ Black men (minus [DJ Khaled] racially) who became rich and famous from perpetuating the worst Black stereotypes to the ears and eyes of the whole planet like drug dealing, pimping, murdering other Black men and disrespecting Black women,” read the original post’s caption, which was written by rapper Speech. Raven captioned her photo with emojis that implied she agrees with the sentiment.

In Speech’s original caption, he wrote “…it is imperative that we don’t lose sight of the simple truth – these men were CONGRATULATED by a white supremacist culture for degrading black men and women, portraying us as disposable as a cockroach within their lyrics.”

The Shade Room reposted Symoné’s now-deleted post, which prompted many to go in on the former The View host.

“…how are you going to criticize a sample of artists who had to turn hardships and systematic oppression into marketable tracks echoing the struggle witnessed, leading to a larger awareness and push toward social change,” wrote one user, while another wrote “I thought we cancelled her a long time ago.”

Others seemed to agree with the actress, stating that she indeed had a point.

“She usually sticks her own foot in her mouth…but on this statement b4 ppl get mad they should ask themselves is she speaking the truth?” wrote a follower of TSR.

What do you think? Did Speech and Raven have points? Sound off in the comments.