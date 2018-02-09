Ravyn Lenae Continues To Soar With New EP “CRUSH”

After making noise in 2017 and gaining the attention of artists like Chance The Rapper and SZA, the ascending melodic sensation Ravyn Lenae teams up with Steve Lacy to release her highly anticipated EP CRUSH. Leading with the electro-groove single, “Sticky,” the release is a five-track project executive produced by Steve Lacy who also joins Ravyn on two of the featured songs.

CRUSH serves as the follow up to Lenae’s major label debut MIDNIGHT MOONLIGHT. Ravyn used this project to usher in her unique take on modern-soul music which was met with instant critical acclaim. And by pairing her angelic voice with a talent like Steve Lacy after completing her successful run on SZA’s CTRL Tour, CRUSH comes at the perfect time to propel this Chicago-based artist to new heights.

The EP is available on streaming services now.