Rejjie Snow Releases His Debut Album ‘Dear Annie’

Rejjie Snow has been making waves in the Northern hemisphere for quite some time. Last year, the Dublin rapper enticed the masses with his mixtape The Moon & You, which features collaborations with Joey Bada$$, Jesse Boykins III, and more. He kicked off 2018 with the video for the lead single “Egyptian Luvr” with Aminé & Kaytranada for his debut album Dear Annie, and now it’s finally here.

300 Entertainment’s rising MC comes through with 20 unique records. Jesse Boykins III, Cam O’bi, and Dana Williams return along with other appearances by Krondon, Anna of the North, Jesse James Solomon, Ebeneezer, Micah Freeman and Caroline Smith. Along with Kaytranada on the boards, Rahki, Lewis OfMan and more also contribute to the 24-year-old’s major label debut.

The thorough LP is an international voyage into every genre that inspires his craft from gritty hip-hop to alternative rock. Skits like “The Wonder World of Annie” and the “Skinny Jasmine Intermission” allows Rejjie to be himself and give listeners context about the next record from his perspective.

Push play on Rejjie Snow’s debut album Dear Annie below.