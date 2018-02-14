There’s plenty of love, female unity and black girl magic in Remy Ma’s latest video, “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)” with Chris Brown.

Directed by Remy, the video is a celebration of the various hues black women come in, particularly the darker shades of melanin that go overlooked by the masses. In an open letter to fans, the artist explained the message behind the song. The visuals also pay homage to sisterhood with cameos by her Love and Hip Hop family Juju Casteneda, Yandy Smith and fellow Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody.

“I wanted to make “Melanin Magic” to remind you that you are black art. I see you, and I see past the outside, your beautiful heart is worth love and appreciation”, Remy wrote in the letter. “Don’t let anyone tell you that you aren’t enough. You are smart and incredibly important. Be proud of your natural look and celebrate your hypnotizing beauty. Let your melanin skin shine bright!”

The single samples the Mint Condition classic, “Breaking My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)” and is set to be featured on her upcoming album 7 Winters & 6 Summers. The forthcoming album will also include her single, “Wake Me Up” featuring Lil’ Kim.

Check out the video and all the melanin magic up top.