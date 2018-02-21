Remy Ma’s younger sister is facing legal trouble for alleged gun violence. Remeesha Blount, 27, was arrested at a North Carolina apartment complex Monday (Feb. 19) after allegedly shooting a woman and firing into a vehicle full of three more women, Bossip reports.

The shooting occurred last Friday in the parking lot of the End Zone sports bar. According to the News & Obersver, the shooting victim was hit by a car as the three other women fled the scene in panic.

Although police were unclear about what led to the altercation, the unnamed shooting victim is receiving treatment at Raleigh’s WakeMed Hospital where she is reportedly listed in fair condition.

The extent of her injuries are unknown.

The News & Observer reports that a magistrate ordered Blount to be held without bail amid fears that she would potentially skip her court date, or could be a danger to the community. Blount has other criminal charges on her record, including assault with a deadly weapon.

In regards to the parking lot shooting, Blount currently faces multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, as well as shooting at an occupied vehicle, and discharging a firearm in the city.

Her next court date is scheduled for March 3.