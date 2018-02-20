Remy Ma believes in empowering other women, and more so she understands that with unity comes a lot of power. During a recent women empowerment brunch held in Los Angeles this past weekend in the midst of the NBA All-Star weekend festivities, the Bronx native took a chance to share her feelings towards women in hip-hop. In a nutshell, she feels that if more women came together their reign would be just as potent as the men in the genre.

Her message couldn’t have come at a more timely juncture considering the rise of fellow Bronxite, Cardi B. “A change has come. There’s always been a lot of female rappers that had talent. They just weren’t being promoted or taken seriously or given an opportunity,” she said to Variety. “For so long, it’s been the same thing over and over and over.”

Anyone who follows hip-hop knows the “All The Way Up” rapper has had her fair share of drama with fellow artists like Nicki Minaj. Still, she enforces that behind the beef there should be more unity. That way, as women, they all win. In her eyes, coming together simply means success.

“There’s strength in numbers,” she began. “So If I’m doing good, and this girl here is doing good, people will take it more seriously. … We all bring something different to the table, and once people realize that, stop fighting each other, work together and help build each other up, we’ll grow even more.”

Besides discussing the relationships of women in hip-hop, she also took a moment to discuss her deal with Columbia, and how much she appreciates the artistic freedom she’s being given at the label.

“I’ve been doing this since I was in high school and it’s a rough business,” she said. “I’ve had recording contracts at major labels and I’ve also been independent before and I get to finally have the perks of a major with independence. The people at Columbia who work on my project care about it as much as I do — it maybe even more.”