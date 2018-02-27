Founding member of Puerto Rican rap group Calle 13, René “Residente Pérez was allegedly arrested on Monday (Feb. 27) in San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport for assaulting a cameraman from a gossip news program, Primera Hora reports.

Reporter Carlos Rojas Marcano is seen on camera following the rapper, and consistently asking him about rumors speculating that he and his wife, Argentine model Soledad Fandiño, are having problems. They’ve been married since 2013. After asking him several times the 40-year-old artist responded saying, “Chico, por favor,” assuring Marcano he had no interest making his personal matters fodder for tabloid gossip.

In the captured video below, you can see Residente speaking with the reporter as he is attempting to take his luggage to the American Airlines check-in counter, before it cuts to what appears to be the security line where he strikes down the camera still rolling being held by photojournalist, William Alberto Rodríguez.

According to El Vocero, Residente is scheduled to be in court on March 17, and is no longer in custody. VIBE has reached out to reps, further details are still pending.