As the 18-year-old rapper, Rich Brian continues to pivot far away from his former (and problematic) Rich Chigga persona, he continues to climb creative mountaintops through quality music — and stunning visuals from his debut album, Amen.

This time, he brings to life one of the album’s more cathartic records with the “chilling” visuals for “Cold,” where he spits his heart out…on ice skates. The flick sees Rich Brian become a figure skater as he hits the rink after hours for some practice with dazzling fashion in the Matthew Dillon Cohen directed-video.

He goes crazy on the ice while delivering compelling and thoughtful bars about growing pains and maturity, his raunchy relationships with women, and maintaining creative integrity.

While the Indonesian-Chinese flame spitter continues to drop new music from his debut album, he’s certainly not slowing down on the road. This past Tuesday (Feb. 20), Rich Brian along with Joji and the rest of the 88rising collective tore down Terminal 5 in New York City. In March he will be jet-setting to Europe to headline his own tour, which will be kicking off in Paris on March 1.

Fans can cop their tickets here.