Rich Homie Quan Lets You Know He’s Here to Stay On “Changed”

When Rich Homie Quan, Young Thug, and Birdman’s Rich Gang collective fell apart, it left many fans surprised. As Young Thug continued his rise among raps’ biggest, Quan seemed to take the backseat.

After striking a deal with Motown/Capitol records and promising an album in the spring of 2018, The Atlanta rapper continues to brush aside talks of his falling off with a visual for his new braggadocios record “Changed.”

Opening the track off with a brash disclaimer, “If you ever thought I was going broke, you thought wrong. If you ever thought I was falling off, f**k you,” Quan then proceeds to do just about everything one might do when in the possession of a lot of money.

The crooner hits the hook with a swerving melody, singing about all the riches and successes he’s encountered. “Don’t let that money fool ya, boy, ain’t shit changed/ We in Miami on Biscayne/ Forty-thousand for the big face/ And they want another fifty-thousand just to bust it down,” he sings.

Rich Homie Quan’s upcoming album Rich As In Spirit does not yet have a release date.

Check out the visual for “Changed” below.

This story was originally posted to Billboard.