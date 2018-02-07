Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms He Slept With Marlon Brando

The Internet has been abuzz since Quincy Jones’s latest tell-all interview with Vulture hit the web. Ever the outspoken 84-year-old, Jones always has a story to tell. From his statement about The Beatles being “the worst musicians in the world,” Michael Jackson’s obsession with plastic surgery and dating Ivanka Trump, this Q&A with QJ was no different.

A revelation made by the Qwest TV creator in the interview about Marlon Brando got people talking. According to Jones, The Godfather’s legendary star would “f**k anything,” including famous male entertainers.

“[Brando] was the most charming motherf**ker you ever met,” he said. “He’d f**k anything. Anything! He’d f**k a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye.” When queried about whether these sexual relationships happened, Jones said yes, because Brando “did not give a f**k.”

Richard Pryor’s widow, Jennifer, confirmed to TMZ that her husband did in fact sleep with Mr. Brando, and that if he were alive today, he would probably get a kick out of Jones’s gossiping.

“Richard would have no shame about Quincy’s comments,” the site reads. “She says the comedic legend was always very open about his bisexuality with friends, and documented it extensively in diaries. Jennifer says she’ll publish them later this year.”

Jennifer also notes the time period in which their encounter occurred- the 70s. She stated that the drug use during this time was so prevalent, that “If you did enough cocaine, you’d f**k a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”

This is the second interview in a matter of weeks in which Mr. Jones didn’t just spill the tea, he dumped the entire, scalding hot beverage. In an interview with GQ from earlier this month, the 28-time Grammy winner discussed having 22 girlfriends all over the world.