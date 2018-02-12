Rick Ross is rallying up all of his “Florida Boys” for the official video to his new single featuring Kodak Black and T-Pain. Back in December, photos of Rick Ross, T-Pain and Kodak Black posted up with a squad of Miami artists and DJss began circulating around social media. After fueling the hype for the last few weeks, the Maybach Music Group CEO comes through with the first visual off his upcoming album Port Of Miami 2.

Ross starts off cruising next to the Port of Miami in a pink convertible with T-Pain and two fine women sitting in the back. Then Rozay takes us up I-95 to show off Dade County’s beloved corner stores, and embrace the football fields that host the most influential youth football programs in the state.

The video is full of cameos from Florida’s veteran MCs like Uncle Luke, Ice Billion Berg, Flo-Rida, Piccalo, Lunch Money Lewis, Billy Blue and Sam Sneak as well as DJ Khaled, 99 JAMZ’s Supa Cindy and 103.5 The Beat’s Mr. Mauricio. The new generation of Dade County rappers also make an appearance like Major Nine, Kiddo Marv, Lajan Slim and more.

Watch Rick Ross, T-Pain and Kodak Black rep for all the “Florida Boys” below.