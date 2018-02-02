Rick Ross is never shy about reminding folks where he comes from. For the Maybach Much Group founder, Florida is where his heart, mind and hustle lie — even when he’s chasing checks abroad.

In his latest ode to the Sunshine state, Ross enlists fellow Florida boys T-Pain and the currently incarcerated Kodak Black for a lively number about why he’ll never turn his back on the place that raised him.

Stream “Florida Boy” below.