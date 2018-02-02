Rick Ross Rounds Up T-Pain And Kodak Black For New Song “Florida Boy”
Rick Ross is never shy about reminding folks where he comes from. For the Maybach Much Group founder, Florida is where his heart, mind and hustle lie — even when he’s chasing checks abroad.
In his latest ode to the Sunshine state, Ross enlists fellow Florida boys T-Pain and the currently incarcerated Kodak Black for a lively number about why he’ll never turn his back on the place that raised him.
Stream “Florida Boy” below.