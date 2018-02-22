From red carpets and special events to everyday mundane tasks, Rihanna always keeps her Day Ones close. Rihanna celebrated her 30th birthday Tuesday night (Feb. 22) in NYC and although it was a star-studded guest list, her woes were there to toast it up.

The four ladies are seen posed together in Rihanna’s Instagram post, captioned “gang.” as they cheese for the camera, decked out in party gowns and champagne glasses. Her squad—Melissa Forde, Leandra Simone and Dr. Sonita Alexander—have been with the bad gal since they were children in Barbados. Forde has become a familiar face, showing up with the “Loyalty” singer in several photos and parties.

gang. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Feb 21, 2018 at 11:56am PST

Rihanna pulled up to the swanky black-tie dinner with close friends and family at The Grill in a magenta and black Saint Laurent bubble dress fresh off the runway. After caviar, peppered filet mignon and popped bottles, Page Six reports there was an after party next door to the restaurant at The Pool.

Guests of the after party included RiRi’s family, friends, Toni Braxton, Shawn Pecas, OG Juan Perez and other Roc Nation executives, Paris Hilton, Leonardo DiCaprio and her beau Hassan Jameel. Braxton even sang for her. What a way to bring in a milestone.

Surrounded by love and light, the “Diamonds” singer has high hopes for her 30 era.