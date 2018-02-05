Reginald Lamar Williams, known in the music world as R.LUM.R, is a guitarist turned R&B sensation after his debut EP, Afterimage. The six-song tracklist included his most popular song, “Frustrated,” which garnered 30 million streams on Spotify. The artist has performed on shows like “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Rolling Stone,” and has had sessions with the likes of “Genius” and “Paste.”

Recently the artist announced the March 9 release of his next UP, Alterimage, which features acoustic renditions of tracks from Afterimage. The EP is set to feature all six tracks from Afterimage live and in one take, backed by a grand piano and a string quartet, each song with its own unique video.

As the Nashville-based musician is the face of Spotify’s, “The Newness,” he’s premiering the lead video/track list with a live version of “Close Enough” altered. “Close Enough” (altered) features a soulful rendition of the original song in rhythm, melody, and cadence, creating some excitement for the upcoming visual album.

R.LUM.R is set to perform these songs at SXSW, Bonnaroo, Hangout Festival and on his own tour which kicked off in Memphis Feb. 2. It’s safe to say that he’ll be pretty busy this year.

Check out his performance dates below.

February 2 – Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge at Minglewood Hall

February 3 – Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock ’N’ Roll Chicken Shack

February 4 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

February 6 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

February 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

February 8 – La Jolla, CA @ The Loft at UCSD

February 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

February 10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

February 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

February 14 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

February 15 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

February 16 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

February 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

February 19 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

February 21 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

February 22 – St. Louis, MO @ Firebird

May 18-20 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

June 7-10 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo