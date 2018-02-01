The lineup for the Loud Festival has been announced, and this may be the best roster this three-day event has ever had. While will be copping tickets, specifically to see the headlining acts – J. Cole, Travis Scott, and Future – this year’s lineup is especially amazing because organizers actually invited women artists to perform.

As you may not have noticed, Rolling Loud Festival did not invite any female talent to perform in 2017. While the male to female rapper ratio is still slanted, the estrogen will be in the air this Spring. The female acts include: Trina, Cardi B, Dreezy, Princess Nokia, Kodie Shane and more.

Other notable acts like Lil Wayne, Migos, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, N.E.R.D., Rick Ross, Juicy J, and Lil Yachty will also be making an appearance.

The Rolling Loud Festival kicks off on May 11, and concludes on May 13. Tickets reportedly go on sale on Feb. 2, at 10am EST.