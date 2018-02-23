Ronny J has made a major name for himself in the last couple of years as a gifted producer for Miami’s glorified MCs Denzel Curry, XXXtentacion and more. As his hits continued to flourish and impact a fresh generation of rap fans, Ronny’s clientele expanded far beyond the deep depths of Dade County from top-tier names like Travis Scott to artists outside his genre like Skrillex. Now, Ronny is ready to finally step into the spotlight as an artist with his debut album OMGRONNY via Atlantic Records.

“Once I signed, it was like, OK Ronny, you might as well just introduce some of your own records on there as well,” Ronny J told The FADER. “So, basically, what I did was I’m doing a couple of features then you’ll also get songs from me, dolo. It’s just an opportunity for people to see me as an artist, not just a producer. I bring so much more to the table – ideas, hooks, songs, all that shit,” he said. “I don’t even really call myself a producer. I can paint, I used to want to be an architect, I’m an artist overall. But you can call me a producer for now.”

The album title stems from Ronny’s notorious producer tag, which has become just as distinct and unforgettable as other super producers like Mike Will Made-It and Metro Boomin. The Miami transplant who hails from Camden, NJ comes through with 11 intense bangers including solo records like “Ohshi” and “824.” The rest of the project is full of appearances from his closest friends like Denzel Curry, XXXTentacion, Wifisfuneral, Ski Mask The Slump God, Nell, and Fat Nick.

Stream Ronny J’s debut album OMGRONNY below.