Rosewood Bape Shifts Into “Savage” Mode With New Song

Rosewood Bape is a savage with a soft spot for the ladies. Last year, the Boston native hit the ground running with the release of his debut mixtape RO$EGOLD, which holds popular tracks like “Bandz Comin” with Zoey Dollaz and his PnB Rock assisted joint “Ride 4 Me.” After coming down from a stellar breakthrough year, Bape is back on the scene, and he’s looking to scoop up as many women as possible with his new single “Savage.”

In the Bizzy Genius produced single, RB channels his inner Killa Cam in the infectious chorus as he boasts about the girls who want him to contemplate marriage complete with the “Horse & Carriage.” In between his catchy bars, he also flexes his vocals over wavy production that sets the mood in the sheets. Regardless of his noble attempts, Bape still manages to remind the ladies that its their loss if they miss out on a real boss.

Listen to Rosewood Bape’s new single “Savage” below.

