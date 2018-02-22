The nation collectively shook its head in dismay last week when 17 people were killed and several others injured in another school shooting, this time in Parkland, Florida. Since then, survivors of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have been vocal about their experience and desire to vote out any lawmaker not doing their part to ensure another school shooting doesn’t take place.

George Clooney along with his wife, human rights lawyer Amal pledged a $500,000 donation to the “March For Our Lives” demonstration organized by surviving members of the Florida school shooting. Soon after, Oprah took to Twitter and announced she would match the Clooney’s donation, and went as far as to say the students in Florida reminded her of the Freedom Riders in the 1960s.

George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives.’ These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 20, 2018

It didn’t take long for some on social media to notice the warm reception the students in Florida were receiving compared to the young people of Black Lives Matter who marched after the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Michael Brown in Ferguson and LaQuan McDonald in Chicago and elsewhere across the nation. Among those were Bad Feminist author and New York Times columnist, Roxane Gay who acknowledged the strength of Florida students, as well as protesters nationwide.

It is interesting to note the difference in support for the kids in FL versus the kids in Black Lives Matter. I say that with full admiration for the kids in FL, to survive such a trauma and fight for everyone to be safer. But that’s also what was happening in Ferguson and beyond — roxane gay (@rgay) February 21, 2018

I started to think about this after George Clooney’s announcement. And it isn’t divisive to observe the difference in support from the media, from celebrities, etc. I think the FL kids are fucking awesome but so are the kids in Ferguson and Baltimore and Chicago and more. — roxane gay (@rgay) February 21, 2018

There were some who understood the connection the Untamed State author made, while there were others who assumed both scenarios were different.