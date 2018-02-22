The dramatized story of Roxanne Shanté’s life is coming to a computer near you. Starring Nia Long, Mahershala Ali and Chante Adams, Netflix is releasing the biopic Roxanne, Roxanne in March. Born Lolita Shanté Gooden, the hip-hop pioneer raised from the Queensbridge Projects made the announcement on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, posting the trailer and caption “PLZBELIEVEIT.”

Adams makes her debut in the film world, playing Roxanne. Long plays Shante’s mother Ms. Peggy Gooden and Ali plays her abusive boyfriend Cross. Roxanne was the only lady of Marley Marl’s Juice Crew and the first woman to have a rap record. After learning the rap crew U.T.F.O. took shots at her and put it on wax for not giving them any play, the 14-year-old recorded “Roxanne’s Revenge” in one take and demolished them. This started the Roxanne Wars and catapulted the first lady of hip-hop from a street battle rapper to a bonafide rap star, all the while dealing with personal turmoil.

Written and directed by Michael Larnell and produced by Pharrell Williams and Forest Whitaker, Roxanne, Roxanne will be available to stream on Netflix March 23. Check out the trailer below.