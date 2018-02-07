It looks like Russell Wilson might be trading the backfield for the Bronx as the Yankees acquired rights to the Seahawks four-time pro bowl quarterback.

The news the Seattle Seahawk standout would be participating in the Yankees’ training camp came today (Feb. 7) after Wilson expressed to the Texas Rangers his desire to play in New York.

“We’ve admired Russell’s career from afar for quite some time,” New York general manager, Brian Cashman said in a statement to ESPN of the acquisition. “This is a unique opportunity for us to learn from an extraordinary athlete who has reached the pinnacle of his profession.”

And while Russell Wilson has a long history with baseball – playing two years in the Colorado Rockies system after being drafted in 2010 – he is making it very clear that Bo doesn’t know, as sources tell ESPN that he has no plans to pursue the MLB in the way football Hall of Famers Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders did.

Despite this, Wilson tweeted out his excitement about being a Yankee, while issuing a statement about his commitment to baseball and the trade.

“While football is my passion and my livelihood, baseball remains a huge part of where I came from and who I am today. I’ve learned so much on the baseball field that translates to my game physically and mentally playing quarterback in the NFL. I thank the Rangers and their great fans for making me feel at home and a part of the family! While I embrace the chance to be a New York Yankee, I will forever be grateful to have been a part of a world class organization like the Texas Rangers.”

Wilson will be added to the Yankee’s Double-A Trenton roster and participate in the team’s Grapefruit League camp in Tampa, Florida.