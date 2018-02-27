Russell Wilson’s Yankee dreams are now becoming reality. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and baseball aficionado arrived at the batting cages Monday (Feb. 26) for his first day of batting practice with the decorated team.

But the athlete wasn’t alone. Wilson was joined by his son Future Zahir and baby girl Sienna Princess. His equally talented wife Ciara welcomed her second child to the world April 2017. Excited to see his dreams turn into fruition, Wilson was eager to show off their Yankee gear. MLB journalist Bryan Hoch posted a picture of the three all smiles on Instagram.

At the training session, Wilson also shouted out wife. “Momma, we miss you but we love you. I know you’re wearing your Yankees hat right now. I know you’re all over the world, but we love you.”

ESPN reports Wilson has had a personal connection with the team as his late father, Harrison Wilson III, was a big Yankees fan. “Ever since I was a young kid I always dreamed to be a Yankee,” he said. “I always watched them. My favorite player was Derek Jeter growing up, watching him, his professionalism and how he played. I always told my dad I’d be a New York Yankee, and now I’m here.”

A post shared by 10♡8♡5♡ TSJ4L!f3💖 (@t_im_so_me_williams) on Feb 26, 2018 at 3:25pm PST

Before his time on the Seattle Seahawks in 2012, Wilson played college baseball at NC state and was drafted in the 2010 MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies. He later played in the Class A organization before heading to the football field. While baseball is in his blood, he will be just as careful on the mound as he is on the field.

“This is what I’ve known my whole life,” Wilson said. “Now, I couldn’t just step on a basketball court. I wouldn’t be good at basketball, but baseball, it’s like riding a bike once you get back out there for me. It’s not an easy sport, though. It’s very, very difficult.”

He also spoke to criticism about his decision to play baseball during off-season. “Some people always, for me, get confused on ‘is this just a stunt’ or whatever. They don’t know me. If you really know me, baseball’s been part of my blood,” Wilson added. “It’s been a part of who I am and where I’ve come from and what I’ve done. When you see me make plays on the football field, a lot of that’s a direct correlation to baseball.”

Wilson will be in training for the next five days. Although he’s officially on the training roster, he won’t play any games.

READ: Rangers Trade Seahawks Quarterback, Russell Wilson, To New York Yankees