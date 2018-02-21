It’s been a long time coming for the cast of Marvel’s Black Panther and the film’s director Ryan Coogler.

Ever since it was announced the super hero action movie about a king of a fictitious African nation would be making its way to the big screen, blerds, nerds, comic book heads and anyone who knows to not leave a Stan Lee created film after the first roll of credits appear on the screen, couldn’t wait to see the final outcome.

Coogler and company held up their end of the bargain and delivered arguably one of Marvel’s best films, and in turn fans poured into theaters across the nation over the President’s Day four-day weekend, obliterating the box office.

Overwhelmed by all the support the film received, the 31-year-old director penned a heartfelt open letter to fans thanking them.

“Never in a million years did we imagine you all would come out this strong,” Coogler wrote. “It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time to come out and watch our film. But to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theaters–often moved me and my wife to tears.”

According to reports, the worldwide tally over the weekend placed Black Panther at $427 million and shattered a few other records.

Congrats to the cast and Ryan Coogler, and as always, #WakandaForever.