The forever elusive soulful chanteuse Sade is making a highly-anticipated comeback in a major way. The Nigerian-born U.K. bred singer is featured on the soundtrack for Ava DuVernay’s film adaption of A Wrinkle In Time. Sade’s new song is reportedly titled “Flower of the Universe.”

DuVernay made the announcement late Tuesday morning (Feb. 20) via Twitter, writing: “I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled ‘Flower of the Universe.’ And it’s a dream come true.”

I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled “Flower of the Universe.” And it’s a dream come true. pic.twitter.com/FdXrZ1MFMO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 20, 2018

Considering how mysterious Sade’s relationship with being in the public eye is (she’s able to appear and return back into an enigmatic state of fixated ambiguity), this is a pretty big deal. Her last studio album, Soldier of Love was released in 2010. Since then, little is known of her whereabouts though she was spotted last year at one of Drake’s shows in London, Harper’s Bazaar reports.

A Wrinkle In Time has a star-studded cast including the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, and Mindy Kaling. In addition to Sade, its soundtrack will also include music from Kehlani, Chloe X Halle, Demi Lovato and Sia.

The film is set to hit theaters on March 9.

WRINKLE IN TIME was made w/ love for young people. To share ideas about being a light in this often dark world. The new song “Warrior” by the phenoms @chloexhalle often makes me cry – with joy for the future. They are wonderful young women who help me hope. Thank you, ladies! pic.twitter.com/IZMyL0oEnQ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 20, 2018

Happy to share that WRINKLE IN TIME’s soundtrack also includes original music by none other than Sia. I remember being blown away by her SPEAKING VOICE ON THE PHONE. So when she shared the song she wrote for Meg, I was spellbound. It’s called “Magic.” And it is. Thank you, @Sia. pic.twitter.com/PioLASDipQ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 20, 2018