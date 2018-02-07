While Sage the Gemini has been relatively low key in recent years (despite dropping some singles in 2017), but he’s kicking off 2018 with a bang as he pays homage to Trina’s 2000 classic, “Pull Over,” with his own version featuring the 305 legend herself.

The “Red Nose” rapper gives us a jam that serves as the latest single from his new album, Bachelor Party and based on that title, “Pull Over” is set to be the soundtrack for every single one of them. He provides smoothing crooning and catchy melodies over Swift D’s explosive production. Trina spits dominating bars fit for a queen on her verse as gives a reminder of her status.

Check out “Pull Over” below and his new album Bachelor Party will be on the way soon.

