The Southern California school shooting that injured four people, including a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head and a 15-year-old girl shot in the wrist, appears to have been an accidental act of violence, the Los Angeles Police Department said Friday (Feb. 2).

Four students were injured in Thursday’s morning shooting at Sal Castro Middle School in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. But police say it was an “unintentional” incident that occurred after a 12-year-old girl brought a semiautomatic weapon to school that went off in the classroom.

Shortly after the shooting, the unidentified tween was arrested and booked at the Los Angeles County’s Central Juvenile Hall for negligent discharge of a firearm.

“At this time, the information suggests that this was an isolated incident, involving the negligent discharge of a firearm, where innocent children and a staff member were unfortunately injured,” the LAPD said in a statement of the ongoing investigation.

According to at least one student in the classroom at the time of the shooting, another student was “accidentally playing” around with what they thought was a “fake gun.”

The two injured teens were treated at hospitals and are expected to recover. Two other students, ages 11 and 12, were grazed by bullets. A 30-year-old woman was also injured in the melee.

Authorities are still trying to determine how the girl managed to sneak a gun into the school.

