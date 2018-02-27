‘Scarface’ Could Be The Next Classic Film To Get A Remake

Thanks to Al Pacino and the classic film, Scarface, “say hello to my little friend” is a universal saying and Tony Montana is a beloved character among the hip-hop community. It’s been nearly 40 years since the film premiered in theaters, but with a little hope, it could be making a comeback. Training Day director, Antoine Fuqua and Universal Pictures are reportedly in conversation of creating a remake, Deadline reports.

Fuqua and Universal are reportedly in the early stages of negotiations, but it’s looking promising. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star, Diego Luna has reportedly been suggested to play the lead, although it’s uncertain at this time.

The idea of a remake has been up in the air for quite sometime now. Fuqua had already been tapped as the director when Universal first brought up the idea in 2017. Looking at Fuqua’s past work on Training Day, Equalizer, and The Magnificent Seven, the director seems to have a strong understanding of gangster storylines.

For those who aren’t up to speed, Scarface depicts the tale of Tony Montana (played by Al Pacino), a Cuban immigrant who was granted a U.S. green card in exchange for assassinating a Cuban government official. In Miami, Montana becomes the king of the drug trade business, gaining control through violence and other murderous tactics. His light eventually dims due to pressure from police, rival drug cartels, and drug abuse.

Tony Montana’s rags-to-riches fairytale has been somewhat attractive to rappers. JAY-Z, Nas, Biggie, Raekwon, and Mob Deep have all referenced the characters and movie in various songs throughout their careers.

Remakes and reboots have been a common trend within the past year. Fans seem to have mixed reviews regarding the matter. Do you think a Scarface remake will be a hit?