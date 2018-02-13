Scotty ATL Explains His #RelationshipGoals On New Song, “Gucci & Keyshia”

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are one of hip-hop’s favorite couples. With Valentines Day less than 24 hours away, Scotty ATL uses the lovebirds relationship to explain his #RelationshipGoals on a new song that’s fittingly titled, “Gucci and Keyshia.”

With Spiffy behind the production, Scotty–using his signature fluid and confident flow–describes the characteristics of a loyal wifey.

“Keep that on you/Keep that close, you may have to use it/We got matching Bentleys/She know ’bout the streets/She was born in Scottsdale, right by D.C./Watched me through the struggle/Watch me flip the weight/Watch me sit and wait on my time to break/Getting home late,” raps Scotty.

‘Gucci and Keyshia” comes after the Zaytoven-produced banger, “Hardest One.”

The former Savannah State University star point guard has been making building his Cool Club label since his 2011 Summer Dreams mixtape landed on the national scene as one of SPIN’s Top 50 mixtapes. Since then, he’s released a number of projects such as Who Shot Cupid, Smokin’ on My Own Strain Vol. 1, The Cooligan, Traffic Jamz and many others. And he’s worked with the likes of Big K.R.I.T., B.o.B, Killer Mike, Big Gipp, 8-Ball, Bun B and more. Now ATL is gearing-up to release his forthcoming project, UKWTFGO

“I just want to be a legend in the game. I just always like to try to get better and challenge myself,” Scotty said during a VIBE interview.

Stream “Gucci and Keyshia” below

