The sexual battery case against British singer Seal has been thrown out by the Los Angeles County District Attorney, due to a lack of evidence to support the claims.

The “Kiss From A Rose” musician was accused by actress Tracey Birdsall of groping and forcefully kissing her in 2016. A criminal investigation was opened in January, however, a lack of evidence from Birdsall and a lack of witnesses caused the D.A. to drop the case Monday (Feb. 12). According to Page Six, the statute of limitations also reportedly ran out.

“Birdsall, who claims she and Seal were platonic friends and nothing more, said she decided to come forward after viewing a video in which the singer encouraged women to share their own experiences with sexual misconduct,” wrote the publication.

A rep for the singer denied the claims, saying that “Seal vehemently denies the recent accusations made against him by a former neighbor for alleged misconduct of more than a year ago. He intends to vigorously defend himself against these false allegations.”

Earlier in the year, Seal came under fire for critiquing those who support the #MeToo movement, such as Oprah Winfrey, via Instagram. He used a photo of Winfrey kissing disgraced film executive Harvey Weinstein on the cheek. Later, he apologized to Winfrey, stating that it was not an attack on Oprah specifically, but “an observation of the toxic nature of Hollywood.”