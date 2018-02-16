Jamaican juggernaut, Sean Paul, looks to continue his tenure as an international superstar with the release of his latest single “Mad Love.” For this track, the singer borrows the talents of super-producer, David Guetta and budding pop princess, Becky G, to create a song that embodies every aspect of a modern pop record. On “Mad Love,” Becky G uses her voice to gift the song its chorus, while Sean Paul rides Guetta’s EDM bass-influenced instruments with his signature accented style. The track adds to all of the artists’ cross-cultural popularity as Becky G sings “Take your time and do it like we were in Jamaica or New York” in a way that mirrors the song’s infusion of their influences.

“Mad Love” adds to a steak of smash singles that Paul has unleashed in the past two years. By teaming up with the Migos for “Body” and Tory Lanez with the record “Tek Weh Yuh Heart,” Sean Paul is still a contender for one of the most successful pop artists to date. Yet, outside of these massive hit records, “Mad Love” seems to hold more weight to Sean Paul as this mega mash-up of a song took nearly two years to make.

“I’ve been working on this record for a long time,” Paul explained, with Guetta adding “this track is a big thing for me. We worked on it for two years and it’s great that it’s finally getting the light of day.” Check out the track Paul describes as “a dream come true” by listening to his latest single “Mad Love.”

