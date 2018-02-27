Serena Williams received quite the surprise from her husband Alexis Ohanian before her upcoming tennis tournament.

On Tuesday (Feb. 27), Ohanian unveiled not one, but four billboards featuring their daughter Alexis “Olympia” Ohanian Jr. Each billboard included an adorable photo of their baby girl with the message, “Greatest Mother of All Time.” “I wanted to welcome her back to tennis,” read his caption on Instagram. “Designed them myself, with some help from Jr. #GMOAT.”

The AdQuick billboards were in light of Williams getting back on the tennis court next week at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. The couple reportedly began their love journey in June 2015 and got married in November 2017. The NOLA reception included guests and close friends like Kim Kardashian, Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Kelly Rowland.

Williams shared with Vogue her motherhood journey and obsession with Alexis Jr. “We’re not spending a day apart until she’s eighteen,” Serena said. “Now that I’m 36 and I look at my baby, I remember that this was also one of my goals when I was little, before tennis took over, when I was still kind of a normal girl who played with dolls.”

Williams gave birth to her daughter back in September and shared her pregnancy complications that put her health in jeopardy. Last week (Feb. 20) she wrote a personal essay for CNN Opinion, opening up about her near death experience after giving birth to her daughter, and asked for better access to outstanding healthcare for all mothers.

“I am so grateful I had access to such an incredible medical team of doctors and nurses at a hospital with state-of-the-art equipment,” she wrote. “They knew exactly how to handle this complicated turn of events. If it weren’t for their professional care, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Now that she’s had time to recover, and played a exhibition event in Abu Dhabi in December, Williams is ready to hit the court.