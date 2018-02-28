The Internet loves a good challenge, and in 2018 alone, interesting creations have taken the young year by storm. The #TidePodChallenge gained popularity amongst teenagers that recorded their reactions after biting into the laundry detergent packets. More recently, the #BlackPantherChallenge became popular when celebrities and national organizations rented out theaters for children to see Black Panther.

On Tuesday night (Feb. 27), Shaquille O’Neal decided to join the virality and started the #FamilyDanceChallenge with the help of four of his five children. He also called on other famous families from the LeBron Jameses to the Will Smiths to join the fun.

The Diesel is very active in his children’s lives and often posts videos and pictures of them to his Instagram account. Recently, the 45-year-old announced that his son Shareef will attend UCLA in the fall for basketball. He also expressed how proud he and ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal were of their son in the post.

The O’Neal clan’s dance is modeled after the #BillyBounceChallenge which became popular during fall of last year. A compilation video of the challenge has racked up over two million views on YouTube.