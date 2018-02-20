Skooly’s Better Half Looks Like Money In Her “White Balenciaga” (Video)

TRU signee, Skooly recently released his EP, Don’t You Ever Forget Me. The 6 track effort blesses ears with a couple of body-shaking records. One of the standout tracks is “White Balenciaga.”

Over the weekend, the former Rich Kidz member released the Terrius Mykel-directed musical visuals for the radio-friendly single. Here, Skooly and his significant other spend the day shopping as she prepares for a gig on the runway to show off her beauty, mean walk and her expensive Balenciagas.

Earlier this year, Skooly released the video for his song “Friend Watch,” a song his debut album, BacCWArdFeELiNgS, which features the likes Young Thug and 2 Chainz.

Skooly was introduced to the masses as a solo artist on 2 Chainz’s The Real University with the release of T.R.U. Jack City back in 2015.

