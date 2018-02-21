New Jersey’s rising rhymer Skyla Mac is on a mission to rid himself of every memory of his previous nightmares, and to embrace every fantasy about his prosperous ambitions. As he prepares to release his upcoming street project, Mac felt obliged to form a powerful team of lyricists to fight off all intimidating visions in his new single “Bad Dreams.”

Produced by ChopHouze Spoon, the Newark freshman enlists ferocious rhymers Lenny Grant aka Uncle Murda, Atlanta’s own Reck442, and the King Of Brooklyn Maino to combat all the negative energy that comes their way. Reck begins by invoking the peaceful visions of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr before bragging about his Aston Martin dreams in the chorus. Afterwards, Mac, Murda, and Maino chime in with their aggressive lyrics about making their life-long dreams come true over the Aerosmith-inspired instrumental.

At the moment, there’s no confirmation on the title of Skyla Mac’s upcoming project, but according to a press release, it’s slated to drop at the top of the summer. Hopefully we’ll see Mac’s new banger pop up on the official tracklist coming soon. In the meantime, listen to Uncle Murda, Maino, Reck442 and Mac team up on “Bad Dreams” below.