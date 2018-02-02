Stream Skyzoo’s Refreshing Solo Album ‘In Celebration Of Us’

Skyzoo never fails to bring inspiration to his fans across the world. After weeks of fanning the flames with singles like “Baker’s Dozen with Raheem Devaughn and his collaboration with Onyx, the Brooklyn native has finally delivered his fourth studio album In Celebration Of Us.

READ: Brooklyn’s Youth Help Apollo Brown & Skyzoo Recreate Their “Stretch & Bobbito Show” Freestyle

The CEO of First Generation Rich starts off by clarifying that “Everybody’s Fine” in the 8-minute long intro followed by 14 motivational, feel-good records which boast emotional messages like “Love Is Love” and “Crown Holder.” Aside from Devaughn, Skyzoo also calls on other contributors like Kay Cola, WordsNCurves, Saba Abraha, and Jake&Papa to add their touch to the album.

Stream Skyzoo’s refreshing new album In Celebration Of Us below.