Slide Through Baton Rouge’s Sherwood Forest With Sherwood Marty And Lil Baby In “Day In My Hood” (Video)

Baton Rouge’s hip hip scene is vibrant right now, thanks to Kevin Gates and Boosie Badazz having solid foundations and successful careers, and NBA Youngboy shedding a new spotlight on the city. Now Sherwood Forest native Sherwood Marty is ready to add his voice and story to the culture.

Coming off a collab mixtape with OMB Prezzy dubbed, Young & Reckless, the 300 Ent. artist delivers a video for “Day In My Hood.” The song, which features Lil Baby, is a boastful record of all things ‘hood such as betrayal, death, and the everyday struggle of getting money.

“I’m back to rapping and running up bands/Trapping and running up packs/I’m the one who put the whole hood on my back/I’m the one dressed in all black with the Mac/I’m in the Range with Lil Z and we strapped,” raps Marty.

The accompanying music visuals, shot by Sleep or Grind, takes viewers inside Marty’s Sherwood Forest hood where the ride with guns, shoot dice, and chill on the block.

Sherwood Marty first garnered nation attention after his “Sherwood Baby” video received over 1 million views.

Watch the video above.