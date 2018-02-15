Unfortunately, the continuous fight against cancer affects people from all regions of the world. Because of this, Jersey producer John Sparkz, linked up with close collaborator Smoke DZA to release their new record, “Survivor Ballad,” with the proceeds going to the American Cancer Society for cancer research.

The inspiration came after John Sparkz, who has engineered and produced for Action Bronson, French Montana, and more, had a successful neck surgery that removed cancer in his thyroid. Feeling favored, Sparkz decided to pay this good fortune forward, producing the aptly titled record.

On the track DZA delivers bars that contrast from his normal weed loving persona, delivering sentimental lines like “Sparkz, he beat cancer, now my moms next.” In addition to the record, the duo produced a line of hats that also benefits the ACS.

You can purchase “Survivor Ballad” here and the dad hat that complements the song.