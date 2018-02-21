Return Of The Mack: Snoop Dogg Delivers His Sultry ‘220’ EP

After releasing two projects while hosting numerous television shows, Snoop Dogg used 2017 to keep his place in perennial pop culture history. Something that he hopes to continue into the new year as the California Casanova adds to his discography with the release of the 220 EP — obviously we know he won’t have any trouble in doing so.

For this 8-song project, the Crip-blue chameleon takes on his popular playboy persona as 220 contains sultry, but gangster, love ballads that are reminiscent of Snoop’s early 2000s records. Alongside the LBC legend, 220 features a slew of talented artists including Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Dreezy, and October London, who is signed to Snoop’s Cadillacc Music imprint.

By beginning the year with 220,Snoop Dogg’s realm of duality allows the Long Beach OG to also be the peace-loving “Snoop Lion” and a gospel singer when he wants to be. The Doggfather is displaying the cross-cultural appeal that has been consistent throughout his career.

Stream Snoop Dogg’s latest EP, 220.