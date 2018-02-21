SOB X RBE Releases Rowdy New Track “Anti-Social”

Vallejo, California’s hip-hop scene has always been energetic. Today, the Bay Area city has a new wave of MCs who are looking to spread their music to all four corners of the world. Slimmy B, DaBoii, Lul G, and Yhung T.O.–collectively known as SOB x RBE–are set to release their new album, Gangin’ on Feb. 23.

Getting the ball rolling on their forthcoming project, the rookie rappers released their uptempo banger, “Anti-Social,’ which explains why they aren’t looking for new friends.

“And I don’t wanna be yo man/I don’t fuck with niggas/I don’t wanna shake yo hand/You be lyin’ in your music/I don’t wanna be yo fan/And I don’t wanna be yo man/I don’t fuck with niggas/I don’t wanna shake yo hand/You be lyin’ in your music/I don’t wanna be yo fan,” SOB sings on the hook.

“Anti Social” follows the their singles, “Paramedic,” and “Carpoolin.”

SOB x RBE are two crews that came together as one. SOB, an acronym for “Strictly Only Brothers,” started with childhood friends Da Boii, Slimmy B, and Lul G. TO, who rapped and produced songs under RBE–Real Boi Entertainment–frequently collaborated with Da Boii, Slimmy and Lul G. Recognizing the undeniable chemistry, SOB x RBE was born in 2015. The next year, the group released “Cautious” on Youtube, which currently has over 200,000 views.

Fast forward the 2017, SOB x RBE are on the heels of their second project together.

Stream the Don Juan-produced track below.