Bay Area’s SOB x RBE Release Energetic Debut Album, ‘Gangin’

Coming from Vallejo, Calif., SOB x RBE have been kicking up dust with their energetic and raw tunes. You probably heard the quartet rapping alongside Kendrick Lamar on Black Panther: The Album on the record, “Paramedic.”

Coming off the release of their rowdy single, “Anti Social,” rappers Slimmy B, DaBoii, Lul G, and Yhung T.O. unveiled their debut album titled, Gangin. The 15-track effort is featureless and is packed with gritty tales of fruitless activities all over aggressive, yet uptempo instrumentals.

SOB x RBE are two crews that came together as one. SOB, an acronym for “Strictly Only Brothers,” started with childhood friends Da Boii, Slimmy B, and Lul G. TO, who rapped and produced songs under RBE–Real Boi Entertainment–frequently collaborated with Da Boii, Slimmy and Lul G. Recognizing the undeniable chemistry, SOB x RBE was born in 2015. The next year, the group released “Cautious” on Youtube, which currently has over 200,000 views.

The Bay Area continues to buzz with talent. Alongside SOB x RBE are rappers G Eazy, Nef the Pharaoh, Kamaiyah, Lik Dicky, among others.

Stream Gangin’ below.

