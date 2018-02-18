Grammy-winning artist Solange Knowles has been named the 2018 Harvard Foundation Artist of the Year. The foundation is the university’s office inter-racial, inter-ethnic and inter-religious relations, and honors the nation’s top artists and scientists each year.

​Last year, Solange earned the American Express Impact Award at the 2017 Billboard Women in Music Awards as well as being named one of Glamour Magazine’s Women of the Year.

Knowles has continuously used her platform to provide constructive and empowering messages and advocate for the representation of all. Her unapologetic honesty and her early exposure to the arts, thanks to her mother Tina Knowles, heavily influenced her music career and personal life. Her chart-topping and critically acclaimed album A Seat at the Table, served as a cultural analysis, denouncing cultural appropriation and exploring the ordeals of her past.

Knowles urges and encourages messages of self-identity, empowerment and have healing that resonated with millions of individuals all over the world. She will be recognized during the annual award ceremony held on March 2, 2018.